Kakko signs 1-year, $2.4 million contract with Rangers

Kaapo Kakko signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the New York Rangers on Thursday.

The forward was in the final season of a two-year contract he signed July 28, 2022, and the 23-year-old could have become a restricted free agent July 1.

"We'll see but all the things over here I like," Kakko said June 4. "The team's great. Everyone wants to win. I feel here is a chance to win. ... I like it here."

Kakko had 19 points (13 goals, six assists) in 61 regular-season games and two points (one goal, one assist) in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was scratched for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers, but returned to play the final four games of the series, which the Rangers lost in six.

"Playoffs was different," Kakko said. "Of course everyone wants to play. ... I was not happy I [was] not in the lineup. But I still wanted to win. I was hoping the win for the team and keep going and then get back to the lineup at some point but I can say I was not happy and I think all the guys in this room, like everyone wants to play."

Kakko was selected by the Rangers with the No. 2 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft. He has 117 points (57 goals, 60 assists) in 300 regular-season games and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 44 playoff games.

