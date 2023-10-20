Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

Eichel made it 4-3 with a high wrist shot from the left face-off circle to the short side.

The Golden Knights (5-0-0) tied the 1985-86 Edmonton Oilers and the 1920-21 Ottawa Senators for the longest winning streak to begin a season by a reigning Stanley Cup champion.

Alec Martinez scored in his season debut, and Logan Thompson made 36 saves for Vegas. Shea Theodore had three assists, and Mark Stone had two.

Alex Iafallo scored twice, and Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves in his first start of the season for Winnipeg (1-3-0). Nikolaj Ehlers had two assists.

Brossoit was facing his former team in his first game since signing a one-year, $1,750,000 contract with the Jets on July 1. He played the past two seasons for the Golden Knights, starting all five games of Vegas’ victory against Winnipeg in the Western Conference First Round. Brossoit previously played three seasons for the Jets (2018-21).

Iafallo gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 1:30 of the first period, burying a rebound off a Josh Morrissey shot from the left boards.

Jonathan Marchessault tied it 1-1 on the power play at 17:42 with a one-timer.

Brett Howden put the Golden Knights in front 2-1 49 seconds into the second period when he forced a turnover by Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo and Stone fed him on the ensuing 2-on-1 rush.

Martinez extended it to 3-1 at 15:27. He missed the first four games with an upper-body injury.

Cole Perfetti cut it to 3-2 33 seconds later at 16:00.

Iafallo tied it 3-3 on the power play at 11:32 of the third with his second goal of the game, on a one-timer from the left hash marks.

After Eichel gave Vegas the lead, Nicolas Roy scored into an empty net at 18:57 for the 5-3 final.