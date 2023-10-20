Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

Latest News

Los Angeles Kings Minnesota Wild game recap October 19

Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild
Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers

Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers
Atkinson scores 2, Flyers shut down Oilers

Atkinson scores twice, Flyers shut down Oilers
Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener
Huberdeau scores for Flames in tight win against Sabres

Huberdeau scores for Flames in tight win against Sabres
Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end losing streak at 3

Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end losing streak at 3
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson set to make debut for Ducks
2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games

2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Ryan Huska talks Calgary Flames on atTheRink podcast

Huska talks Flames, Heritage Classic on '@TheRink' podcast
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program
Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks
NHL On Tap News and Notes October 19

NHL On Tap: Draisaitl can join Gretzky, Messier in Oilers lore at Flyers
ESPN NHL ratings up big from 2022-23 season

ESPN NHL ratings up big from last season

Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

Breaks tie late in 3rd; Vegas ties NHL mark for longest such streak by reigning champion

VGK@WPG: Eichel whips a shot into the twine for a PPG

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Jack Eichel’s power-play goal broke a tie with 4:36 remaining in the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights remained undefeated with a 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

Eichel made it 4-3 with a high wrist shot from the left face-off circle to the short side.

The Golden Knights (5-0-0) tied the 1985-86 Edmonton Oilers and the 1920-21 Ottawa Senators for the longest winning streak to begin a season by a reigning Stanley Cup champion.

Alec Martinez scored in his season debut, and Logan Thompson made 36 saves for Vegas. Shea Theodore had three assists, and Mark Stone had two.

Alex Iafallo scored twice, and Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves in his first start of the season for Winnipeg (1-3-0). Nikolaj Ehlers had two assists.

Brossoit was facing his former team in his first game since signing a one-year, $1,750,000 contract with the Jets on July 1. He played the past two seasons for the Golden Knights, starting all five games of Vegas’ victory against Winnipeg in the Western Conference First Round. Brossoit previously played three seasons for the Jets (2018-21).

Iafallo gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 1:30 of the first period, burying a rebound off a Josh Morrissey shot from the left boards.

Jonathan Marchessault tied it 1-1 on the power play at 17:42 with a one-timer.

Brett Howden put the Golden Knights in front 2-1 49 seconds into the second period when he forced a turnover by Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo and Stone fed him on the ensuing 2-on-1 rush.

Martinez extended it to 3-1 at 15:27. He missed the first four games with an upper-body injury.

Cole Perfetti cut it to 3-2 33 seconds later at 16:00.

Iafallo tied it 3-3 on the power play at 11:32 of the third with his second goal of the game, on a one-timer from the left hash marks.

After Eichel gave Vegas the lead, Nicolas Roy scored into an empty net at 18:57 for the 5-3 final.