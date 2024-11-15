Golden Knights at Utah projected lineups
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud -- Ben Hutton
Kaeden Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: None
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Lawson Crouse
Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Jusso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen Friday. .. McNabb signed a three-year, $10.95 million contract ($3.65 million annual value) that begins next season. ... Vegas assigned forward Grigori Denisenko and goalie Akira Schmid to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Utah will dress the same lineup used in a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.