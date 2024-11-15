Golden Knights at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-4-2) at UTAH (7-6-3)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud -- Ben Hutton

Kaeden Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: None

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Lawson Crouse

Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Jusso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen Friday. .. McNabb signed a three-year, $10.95 million contract ($3.65 million annual value) that begins next season. ... Vegas assigned forward Grigori Denisenko and goalie Akira Schmid to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Utah will dress the same lineup used in a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

