Golden Knights end Maple Leafs winning streak at 7

Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, Shea Theodore had three assists, and Adin Hill made 29 saves for the Golden Knights (33-19-7), who had lost three in a row and were 1-4-1 in their past six.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Reaves scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves for the Maple Leafs (33-17-8), who defeated the Golden Knights 7-3 in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Vegas went up 1-0 at 9:11 of the second period when Ivan Barbashev took a stretch pass from Michael Amadio in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway.

Mason Morelli made it 2-0 at 12:20 when he deflected a point shot from Theodore in the slot.

Bertuzzi cut it to 2-1 at 17:45 when he took a pass from Jake McCabe and had his shot from just below the right face-off dot deflect off Alec Martinez’s skate. It was his fourth goal in the past two games; he had a hat trick in a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Karlsson extended the lead to 3-1 at 19:09 when he one-timed a pass from Marchessault between Samsonov’s pads from the left hash marks.

Marchessault made it 4-1 at 10:50 of the third period when he put in a rebound after Karlsson’s shot hit both goal posts and popped back into the slot.

Reaves cut it to 4-2 at 14:25 when he put in a pass from Pontus Holmberg on a 2-on-1.

Alex Pietrangelo scored into an empty net at 18:23 to make it 5-2, and Nicolas Roy converted a rebound at 19:29 for the 6-2 final.