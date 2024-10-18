TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov scored his second goal of the game with 55 seconds left in the third period to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at Amalie Arena on Thursday.
Kucherov scores 2, Lightning rally late past Golden Knights to stay undefeated
Wins it with 55 seconds left after Hagel ties it for Tampa Bay
Kucherov won it on a shot from the left corner that deflected off the skate of Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague past Hill.
J.J. Moser had a goal and two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves for the Lightning (3-0-0).
Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore each had two assists for Vegas (3-2-0). Adin Hill made 21 saves.
Hagel tied the game 3-3 at 17:38 of the third period with a shot that beat Hill to the top corner.
Brayden McNabb gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 5:26 of the first period with a shot from the high slot that beat Vasilevskiy on the glove side.
Moser tied it 1-1 at 10:21 with his first goal of the season, taking the puck over Brett Howden and beating Hill five-hole.
Pavel Dorofeyev put Vegas ahead 2-1 at 15:20 with a power-play goal, a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Theodore.
Kucherov tied it 2-2 at 19:47 when he finished off a 2-on-1 with Jake Guentzel.
Ivan Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead with a goal at 1:59 of the second period, a shot from the low slot off a pass from Theodore.