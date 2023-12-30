Winter Classic ‘not one of 82 games’ for Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Bruce Cassidy isn’t treating the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic as just another game on the schedule.

The Vegas Golden Knights coach is fully aware of its significance and what it will mean to the players when they step on the ice at T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Kraken on New Year’s Day (3 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).

“It’s not one of 82 games,” Cassidy said. “It’s a different feeling. It’s a different atmosphere. So, you should soak it all in.”

As such, Cassidy wants his players to do what they tend to do in these types of memorable occasions: enjoy the moment.

“It's something that I think everyone's looking forward to,” said forward Jack Eichel, who played in the Winter Classic in 2018 with the Buffalo Sabres. “A lot of energy. Everyone's in a good mood. It's a family skate tomorrow. You know, it's all part of it. It's all stuff that we should enjoy as a group, and I think we've been doing a good job of that.”

For defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, this experience will be more memorable than his first Winter Classic in 2017 with the St. Louis Blues since his children are older and understand the significance of the event.

“They got it. They woke up this morning and said, ‘We're going to Seattle,’ so you know they're at the point where they get it,” Pietrangelo said. “The kids are bringing their skates, so for them, it’s a cool opportunity to skate around with dad.”

The Golden Knights spent most of Saturday’s practice going over the finer details of the game against the Kraken, but when Sunday rolls around, they will focus on getting used to the various elements that come with an outdoor game.

“We'll just get a feel for the ice conditions out there,” Cassidy said. “It won't be your normal pregame sort of practice. We’ll get our touches in, but we’ll enjoy the moment. I'm sure guys will be looking around and excited to be there.”

Pietrangelo said the game itself won’t be too difficult to build energy for, as it will cap off a memorable weekend.

“It's an early game, right? Less build up. You just kind of wake up and go to the rink. You just can't expect the ice to be very good,” he said. “It's going to be cold. Just got to go in there with an open mind and just accept maybe it's not going to be the easiest game to play, but just enjoy it while you're out there.”

Cassidy wants his team to remain focused on the task at hand, which is getting two points, but he wants his players to feel like children again playing outside with friends.

“It's going to take you back to when you’re 8, 10, 12 years old, right?” Cassidy said. “You’re just outside playing hockey. Obviously, there's a game involved. There’s two points involved. But that's the part that they should sort of look back and reminisce.”