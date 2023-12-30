Original ‘Misfits’ in Winter Classic spotlight for Golden Knights

The Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at T-Mobile Park (3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS). NHL.com will provide coverage leading up to the game each day between now and Jan. 1. Today, a look at Vegas’ group of original players called the Golden Misfits:

William Carrier is probably right about this considering the huge impact the Vegas Golden Knights have had on the hockey world in just six-plus seasons.

"This team, this fan base, I think they had no choice but to put us out there," Carrier said.

By this team, Carrier, an original Golden Knight who debuted with the franchise in 2017-18, means the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

By this fanbase, Carrier means the one that has embraced the Golden Knights since the day they were Vegas born, the fanbase that has turned games at T-Mobile Arena into some of the most fun and entertaining events on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

By out there, Carrier is referring to the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic, Vegas against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners, on New Year's Day.

"It's going to be special," Carrier said.

It's going to be the one big thing the Golden Knights have not yet done in their short but successful history as an NHL team.

Vegas has played in an NHL outdoor game before, but there were no fans there to see it. It was during COVID-19 times on Feb. 20, 2021, against the Colorado Avalanche on a rink built on the 18th fairway at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nevada, on the banks of Lake Tahoe.

Colorado won 3-2 in a game that started in the afternoon but had to be postponed because exposure to sunlight and heat created unplayable ice conditions. It was picked up and finished after dark.

"We had a beautiful day, unfortunately the ice just couldn't stay ice," Vegas forward William Karlsson said. "But other than that, it was a great experience."