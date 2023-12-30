Kraken, Golden Knights to play in front of sellout crowd at Winter Classic 

With the rink construction completed other than the continued buildup of the thickness of the ice, some finishing touches were being completed to the surrounding features on the field Friday.

The Seattle nautical theme includes oceanic topographical maps, docks and piers, which will serve as the entrance paths for the Kraken and Golden Knights to the rink, a boathouse in left field and shipwreck in center field in the grips of the tentacles of the mythical Kraken sea creature.

“We’re just thrilled with the way it looks, how everything is sort of coming to life, really playing into Seattle,” Mayer said. “We talked about it a lot. We sent out a rendering and it is always fun to see a rendering on paper actually become real, and that’s what we’re watching behind us.”

Mayer said T-Mobile Park’s retractable roof has been invaluable in keeping the build on schedule through the rain that is often part of Seattle’s weather.

“Given the weather we’ve had in the buildup to the game on Monday, if we were outdoors all the time, we would have been really close to maybe not being able to play a hockey game,” he said. “But having the roof closed for the majority of the time that we’ve been here, we were able build in great conditions.”

T-Mobile Park’s roof features three separate moveable panels that can cover the field but not enclose the ballpark, preserving the open-air feel, and also be deployed so the roof is partially open. Mayer said the forecast for Monday should allow for the roof to be completely open.

“Our goal has always been that we wanted to have the roof open,” Mayer said. “It’s an outdoor game. We had some secondary plans if it was raining and at what level it was going to rain to keep the roof open as much as we could. You can, obviously, open the roof in different degrees, and right now I see zero reason why the roof won’t be fully open on Monday.”

That will give the Kraken and Golden Knights the opportunity to get the complete outdoor-game experience. Regardless, the hockey world will see how Seattle has embraced the NHL.

Mayer believes that could lead to future NHL events in the city.

“I think we’re going to leave here on Monday and just say, ‘Wow. Look at how the Seattle market took to this game and how they’re behind the team,’” Mayer said. “And that leads to more.

“This is a great place. Hotels, restaurants, it’s a great place to be. It’s a great place for our sponsors, our other peripheral folks to want to visit. So, when we have all those things line up, it is a recipe to come back to do more, and there’s a lot more. We do have signature events that I’m sure everybody in Seattle would love to host: an All-Star Game, a Draft, and, down the road but the team has got to cooperate, the Stanley Cup Final.

“I do think this is a great place for us to do a big event. This absolutely proves it.”