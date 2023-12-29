Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic

SEATTLE -- Veteran pride was on the line Thursday at Kraken Community Iceplex, where teams representing the Vegas Veterans Hockey Foundation and Pacific Northwest Veterans Hockey met for the Pacific Northwest Veterans Classic.
"I think it will be a highly contested battle," said Greg Savage, a former data systems technician who served in the Navy aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. "I just hope everybody has a good time, though, and nobody gets hurt."
The two teams came together in conjunction with the 2024 Discover Winter Classic, which will be played between the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park here on New Year's Day (3 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, truTV, SN, TVAS).
Although the team from Vegas cruised to a 10-3 win, the final score wasn't the goal of the event.
"Obviously on the ice, we all want to win," said Beth Diehl-Griego, who helped found the VVHF with her husband, Jason Griego, a retired Air Force loadmaster. "But there's a big community building and camaraderie between all the teams."
The two organizations, which operate independently of one another, share a common goal of helping local veterans find a community and to bring back the camaraderie that service members often lose when they exit the military.