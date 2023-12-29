Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic

Jake Gerhardt is a former aircraft fabrication technician for the Air Force. He was in Vegas when he separated from the armed forces and saw an opportunity through the VVHF to regain some of the fellowship that he enjoyed while serving.

"You have two great organizations combining for a great cause, and growing the game of hockey through the veteran community," Gerhardt said. "When you become a veteran and you're no longer wearing that uniform, you can lose that camaraderie through your everyday life, and this kind of reignites that."

Suman Chakrabarti is not a veteran, rather a software engineer in the Seattle area. But he saw what the Vegas organization was doing and wanted to replicate that for veterans in the Pacific Northwest. He teamed up with Bill Stillwell, a former Marine, and Nate Gallery and Amanda Stanley, two Navy veterans. Together, they created Pacific Northwest Veterans Hockey. They later added Matt Norman, a civilian with experience in non-profit organizations, and Navy veteran Greg Savage as members of their board.

"Over the years, as Vegas started their Veterans Hockey Association, I was like, 'I want to do that here,'" Chakrabarti said. "Part of this story is anybody can go and do this and serve our veterans, so that just became a little bit of a passion for me."

Norman said, "What a great way to get vets involved and be part of this community that we're building. So, yeah, we're one year in and we're doing pretty well."

Having the two teams come together prior to the Jan. 1 outdoor event felt like destiny for Chakrabarti.

"We just had this coincidence of the Winter Classic coming," Chakrabarti said. "We said, 'Hey, we've got to do something [with Vegas],' and it just all came together. … We started talking about it right after the announcement of the Winter Classic (coming to Seattle), and it just happened so fast."