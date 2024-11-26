Eichel, Golden Knights rally for shootout win against Flyers

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for Vegas (14-6-2), which has won three straight.

Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Fedotov made 26 saves for Philadelphia (9-10-3), which has lost three of four and led 3-0 early in the second period.

Frost put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 8:51 of the first period when he tipped a Rasmus Ristolainen shot.

Sean Couturier pushed it to 2-0 at 12:07, scoring underneath Samsonov’s glove on the rush.

Philadelphia made it 3-0 at 28 seconds of the second when Emil Andrae one-timed a rebound in the left face-off circle for his first NHL goal.

Eichel cut it to 3-1 at 7:42 off a no-look backhand pass from Barbashev before assisting on Barbashev’s goal that made it 3-2 at 11:32.

Matvei Michkov gave the Flyers a 4-2 lead at 13:18, but Pavel Dorofeyev made it 4-3 on the power play at 18:10 with a one-timer from the right circle to the short side.

Tanner Pearson tied it 4-4 at 11:55 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left hash marks.