Golden Knights at Canadiens projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (12-6-2) at CANADIENS (7-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNO, NHLN, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Alexander Holtz

Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- Callahan Burke -- Cole Schwindt

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb

Nicolas Hague -- Kaeden Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Mason Morelli, Robert Hagg

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Cole Caufield -- Jake Evans -- Alex Newhook

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Lucas Condotta -- Joel Armia

Kaiden Guhle -- Mike Matheson

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee)

Status report

Pietrangelo, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. He is day to day but it is unclear when he will return for the Golden Knights, who visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday and conclude their five-game trip at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. “He’s doing better today, so that’s good, but I don’t know if he’ll rejoin us or not,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said after the morning skate. … Hague will be a game-time decision and could play after missing the past eight games because of an undisclosed injury. Hagg will play if Hague doesn’t; the defenseman played 8:59 in his season debut Thursday after he was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League. … The Canadiens will use the same lineup that won 3-0 against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. … Laine, a forward, took part in the optional morning skate. It was the fourth straight day he practiced with the team, but no timeline has been set for his return.