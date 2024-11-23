Golden Knights at Canadiens projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (12-6-2) at CANADIENS (7-10-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNO, NHLN, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Alexander Holtz
Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- Callahan Burke -- Cole Schwindt
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb
Nicolas Hague -- Kaeden Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Mason Morelli, Robert Hagg
Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach
Cole Caufield -- Jake Evans -- Alex Newhook
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Lucas Condotta -- Joel Armia
Kaiden Guhle -- Mike Matheson
Lane Hutson -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee)
Status report
Pietrangelo, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. He is day to day but it is unclear when he will return for the Golden Knights, who visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday and conclude their five-game trip at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. “He’s doing better today, so that’s good, but I don’t know if he’ll rejoin us or not,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said after the morning skate. … Hague will be a game-time decision and could play after missing the past eight games because of an undisclosed injury. Hagg will play if Hague doesn’t; the defenseman played 8:59 in his season debut Thursday after he was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League. … The Canadiens will use the same lineup that won 3-0 against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. … Laine, a forward, took part in the optional morning skate. It was the fourth straight day he practiced with the team, but no timeline has been set for his return.