Golden Knights at Oilers projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-7-10) at OILERS (17-13-6)

8 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Mitch Marner -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brandon Saad -- Ivan Barbashev -- Braeden Bowman

Reilly Smith -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton -- Jeremy Lauzon

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Jack Eichel (illness, lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Adam Henrique -- Matthew Savoie

Max Jones -- Mattias Janmark -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Spencer Stastney

Riley Stillman -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, David Tomasek

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Alec Regula (illness), (Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Golden Knights didn’t hold a morning skate following a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate attended only by players not in tonight’s lineup, following a 5-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday ... Roslovic could return after missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury ... Regula, a defenseman, is as day to day with an illness but could also be back after missing two games ... Clattenburg, a forward, has been moved to long-term injured reserve ... Edmonton reassigned forward Quinn Hutson to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.