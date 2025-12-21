Golden Knights at Oilers projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-7-10) at OILERS (17-13-6)
8 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Mitch Marner -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brandon Saad -- Ivan Barbashev -- Braeden Bowman
Reilly Smith -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton -- Jeremy Lauzon
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Jack Eichel (illness, lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane -- Adam Henrique -- Matthew Savoie
Max Jones -- Mattias Janmark -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Spencer Stastney
Riley Stillman -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, David Tomasek
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Alec Regula (illness), (Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
The Golden Knights didn’t hold a morning skate following a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate attended only by players not in tonight’s lineup, following a 5-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday ... Roslovic could return after missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury ... Regula, a defenseman, is as day to day with an illness but could also be back after missing two games ... Clattenburg, a forward, has been moved to long-term injured reserve ... Edmonton reassigned forward Quinn Hutson to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.