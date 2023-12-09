Golden Knights score 6, cruise past Stars

Vegas extends point streak to 7, hands Dallas 3rd loss in 4 games

Recap: Golden Knights at Stars 12.9.23

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights scored three goals in the first period and extended their point streak to seven games with a 6-1 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Mark Stone, Zach Whitecloud, Nicolas Roy and Paul Cotter each had a goal and an assist, and Logan Thompson made 19 saves for Vegas (18-5-5), which is 4-0-3 during its streak.

Evgenii Dadonov scored, and Jake Oettinger made 20 saves for Dallas (15-8-3), which has lost three of four.

Chandler Stephenson gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 2:24 of the first period with a backhand from the slot.

Whitecloud made it 2-0 on the rush at 5:36. His wrist shot from high in the left circle went through Oettinger’s five-hole.

Dadonov cut it to 2-1 at 10:07 after he pounced on a rebound at the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Stone extended the Vegas lead to 3-1 at 14:58 when he put in his own rebound from the slot. With an assist on the goal, Golden Knights center Jack Eichel extended his point streak to six games (11 points; four goals, seven assists).

Roy made it 4-1 at 15:01 of the second period from inside the right circle after Stars forward Radek Faksa turned the puck over at the defensive blue line.

Pavel Dorofeyev pushed it to 5-1 at 2:11 of the third period. He scored into an open net after William Karlsson fed him with a no-look pass from below the goal line.

Cotter made it 6-1 at 9:15 on a backhand to the glove side after putting a fake on Oettinger.

Dallas forward Roope Hintz was scratched because of an illness.

