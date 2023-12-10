Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate to support military members, families

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson hosted his inaugural veterans skate after a home game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. The skate is an expansion of the charity work that Robertson has started in Dallas that centers around military members and their families.

“My family background, not necessarily veterans, but always knowing to stay humble and how privileged you are to do that. Those people are one of the reasons why you can do that. It’s super humbling,” Robertson said. “This is something I’m very passionate about. Bringing families to the game, doing little things that go a long way. Today meant the world to these players and veterans, and even just meeting them afterwards and seeing how much it meant to them, it was very heartwarming.”

The skate featured members of the Dallas Warriors, a hockey team dedicated to providing injured veterans with a rehabilitation outlet, split across two teams with Dallas Stars alumni players featuring the likes of Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Nieuwendyk and Marty Turco skating alongside them. The two teams squared off with current Stars forward Wyatt Johnston and defenseman Thomas Harley serving as guest coaches, with Harley’s team coming out on top 6-1.