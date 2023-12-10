Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate to support military members, families

Stars forward brings in alumni for hockey game to support charity

Robertson charity game group pic cropped

© Dallas Stars

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson hosted his inaugural veterans skate after a home game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. The skate is an expansion of the charity work that Robertson has started in Dallas that centers around military members and their families.

“My family background, not necessarily veterans, but always knowing to stay humble and how privileged you are to do that. Those people are one of the reasons why you can do that. It’s super humbling,” Robertson said. “This is something I’m very passionate about. Bringing families to the game, doing little things that go a long way. Today meant the world to these players and veterans, and even just meeting them afterwards and seeing how much it meant to them, it was very heartwarming.”

The skate featured members of the Dallas Warriors, a hockey team dedicated to providing injured veterans with a rehabilitation outlet, split across two teams with Dallas Stars alumni players featuring the likes of Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Nieuwendyk and Marty Turco skating alongside them. The two teams squared off with current Stars forward Wyatt Johnston and defenseman Thomas Harley serving as guest coaches, with Harley’s team coming out on top 6-1.

“These guys do their part. They’re involved in the community. The whole organization does a good job getting them out there,” Nieuwendyk said. “Just talking to them, you can see that they’re a little bit more polished than we were when we were their age. They’re good with the media, they’re good with the fans, and I think that’s why they’re successful on the ice, too. They’re just really good guys.”

Robertson charity game puck drop cropped

© Dallas Stars

Robertson also tied into the charity game a toy drive for children at a Dallas-area hospital, with fans encouraged to bring toys to several games in early December.

“The Robo toy drive, I only did it last year once, but it was my favorite part of Christmastime,” Robertson said. “Being able to do that and seeing all the toys, seeing how old I am because some of these toys I don’t even know what they are. Being able to do that and being able to go out to [the hospital] next week or the week after and distribute it. With more time, more notice this year, it worked out really well with this game and everyone who stuck around. I’m really excited for that.”

“We’re able to see some kids and try to give them an experience, but it’s mostly about the people donating and participating in that as opposed to me showing up. It’s great to have that kind of support from the community.”

