Golden Knights at Blue Jackets projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (38-19-7) at BLUE JACKETS (31-25-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- Nicolas Roy -- Reilly Smith

Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt, Jonas Rondbjerg

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Boone Jenner -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Justin Danforth -- Luke Kunin

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Christian Fischer

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christensen -- Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris, Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report

Barbashev and Howden return from missing the game at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday for undisclosed reasons. … Forwards Schwindt and Rondbjerg come out. … Fischer makes his Blue Jackets debut after being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on March 6. Chinakhov, a forward, will be scratched and van Riemsdyk will move up to his spot on the third line.