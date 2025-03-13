Golden Knights at Blue Jackets projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (38-19-7) at BLUE JACKETS (31-25-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- Nicolas Roy -- Reilly Smith
Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt, Jonas Rondbjerg
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Boone Jenner -- Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk -- Justin Danforth -- Luke Kunin
Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Christian Fischer
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christensen -- Damon Severson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris, Yegor Chinakhov
Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Status report
Barbashev and Howden return from missing the game at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday for undisclosed reasons. … Forwards Schwindt and Rondbjerg come out. … Fischer makes his Blue Jackets debut after being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on March 6. Chinakhov, a forward, will be scratched and van Riemsdyk will move up to his spot on the third line.