Golden Knights at Flames projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-6-10) at FLAMES (14-17-4)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Mitch Marner -- Ivan Barbashev -- Braeden Bowman
Reilly Smith -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Jeremy Lauzon -- Ben Hutton
Akira Schmid
Carter Hart
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Jack Eichel (illness), Shea Theodore (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body)
Status report
Schmid will start in goal for the Golden Knights; coach Bruce Cassidy said Hart would play at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. … Theodore, a defenseman, and Eichel, a forward, did not make the trip. Theodore is week to week. … Other than Cooley starting in goal, the Flames will use the same lineup from their 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.