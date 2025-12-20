Golden Knights at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-6-10) at FLAMES (14-17-4)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Mitch Marner -- Ivan Barbashev -- Braeden Bowman

Reilly Smith -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon -- Ben Hutton

Akira Schmid

Carter Hart

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Jack Eichel (illness), Shea Theodore (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

Schmid will start in goal for the Golden Knights; coach Bruce Cassidy said Hart would play at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. … Theodore, a defenseman, and Eichel, a forward, did not make the trip. Theodore is week to week. … Other than Cooley starting in goal, the Flames will use the same lineup from their 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

