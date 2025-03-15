Dahlin scores with 14 seconds left in 3rd, Sabres rally for shootout win against Golden Knights

Buffalo captain ties it after Eichel gives Vegas lead with 2:33 remaining

Golden Knights at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Rasmus Dahlin tied it with 14 seconds left in the third period, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Dahlin, the Sabres captain, made it 3-3 with a slap shot from the blue line through traffic after Jack Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead at 17:27 when he swept in a loose puck from the doorstep to extend his point streak to eight games (11 points; two goals, nine assists).

Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker also scored, and Bowen Byram had two assists for Buffalo (26-33-6), which has won two of three after a six-game skid (0-5-1). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 16 saves.

Brett Howden and Pavel Dorofeyev scored, and Adin Hill made 34 saves for Vegas (39-19-8), which has lost three of four (1-1-2) and visits the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Howden gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 12:07 of the first period, taking a feed from Tanner Pearson at the back door and directing it past Luukkonen.

Dorofeyev put on a backhand from the side of the net behind Luukkonen, who was at the top of his crease, to make it 2-0 at 12:06 of the second period.

McLeod cut it to 2-1 seven seconds later at 12:13 when he took a stretch pass from Jacob Bryson at the offensive blue line and carried it to the left circle before beating Hill five-hole.

Zucker, in the slot, intercepted Alex Pietrangelo’s clearing attempt from behind the net and snapped it into the top right corner on the power play to tie it 2-2 at 9:53 of the third.

Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch scored in the shootout for the Sabres after Victor Olofsson scored for the Golden Knights.

Buffalo forward Jiri Kulich left the game midway through the second after a hit from Howden. He did not return.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hill signs 6-year, $37.5 million contract with Golden Knights

Senators, Maple Leafs expect 'playoff game' atmosphere

NHL Buzz: Fox 'trending' toward return for Rangers against Blue Jackets

CHL notebook Blackhawks prospect Lardis lighting up scoreboards in OHL

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Kane still performing at high level for Red Wings after hip surgery

Johnston ‘living the dream’ as 21-year-old with Stars

Kakko breaks tie in 3rd, Kraken defeat Utah

Dostal makes 28 saves, Ducks edge Predators

Avalanche extend point streak to 8 with win against Flames

NHL Buzz: Backlund sidelined week to week for Flames

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche picked to win Hart as League MVP

Meier doing it all for Devils during playoff push

NHL On Tap: Senators go for season sweep of Maple Leafs

Connor scores twice, Jets defeat Stars

Hurricanes hold off Red Wings for 6th straight win

Draisaitl extends streak to 17, lifts Oilers to OT win against Islanders