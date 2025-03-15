Dahlin scores with 14 seconds left in 3rd, Sabres rally for shootout win against Golden Knights

Dahlin, the Sabres captain, made it 3-3 with a slap shot from the blue line through traffic after Jack Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead at 17:27 when he swept in a loose puck from the doorstep to extend his point streak to eight games (11 points; two goals, nine assists).

Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker also scored, and Bowen Byram had two assists for Buffalo (26-33-6), which has won two of three after a six-game skid (0-5-1). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 16 saves.

Brett Howden and Pavel Dorofeyev scored, and Adin Hill made 34 saves for Vegas (39-19-8), which has lost three of four (1-1-2) and visits the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Howden gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 12:07 of the first period, taking a feed from Tanner Pearson at the back door and directing it past Luukkonen.

Dorofeyev put on a backhand from the side of the net behind Luukkonen, who was at the top of his crease, to make it 2-0 at 12:06 of the second period.

McLeod cut it to 2-1 seven seconds later at 12:13 when he took a stretch pass from Jacob Bryson at the offensive blue line and carried it to the left circle before beating Hill five-hole.

Zucker, in the slot, intercepted Alex Pietrangelo’s clearing attempt from behind the net and snapped it into the top right corner on the power play to tie it 2-2 at 9:53 of the third.

Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch scored in the shootout for the Sabres after Victor Olofsson scored for the Golden Knights.

Buffalo forward Jiri Kulich left the game midway through the second after a hit from Howden. He did not return.