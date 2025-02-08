Hertl scores late in 3rd, Golden Knights rally past Bruins

Hertl took a pass from Jack Eichel at the left hash marks and scored with a wrist shot to the glove side.

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist, and Eichel and Shea Theodore each had two assists for the Golden Knights (33-17-6), who scored the final three goals of the game. Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves.

Nikita Zadorov had a goal and an assist, and David Pastrnak had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games (11 goals, 15 assists) for the Bruins (27-24-6), who have lost two in a row. Jeremy Swayman, who will represent the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, made 34 saves.

Brad Marchand gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 3:17 of the first period. Zadorov collected the puck along the left boards just inside the offensive blue line and made a tape-to-tape backdoor pass to Marchand, who scored at the far post.

Zadorov made it 2-0 at 13:49. After a scramble in front of the Vegas net, the puck trickled out toward Zadorov, who scored with a one-timer from just above the left face-off circle past a sprawling Samsonov.

Stone cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 15:09, redirecting Theodore’s point shot.

Morgan Geekie pushed the lead to 3-1 at 15:07 of the second period. After Samsonov misplayed the puck behind his net, Pastrnak fed Geekie from behind the goal line for a one-timer in the left circle.

Zach Whitecloud pulled Vegas within 3-2 at 19:26 when his slap shot from the point trickled through Swayman’s legs.

Pavel Dorofeyev tied it 3-3 at 4:54 of the third. He scored on a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle off Theodore’s pass across the slot.

Dorofeyev had a goal overturned at 18:19 after the Bruins challenged for goaltender interference.

Vegas forward Victor Olofsson left the game early in the first period with an upper-body injury after getting hit up high with a shot.