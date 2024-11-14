Hill, Golden Knights rebound to edge Ducks

Hill was pulled in the second period of his previous start after allowing four goals on 21 shots in a 5-2 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Nicolas Roy, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev scored, and Shea Theodore had two assists for the Golden Knights (10-4-2), who had lost two in a row (0-1-1).

Brock McGinn and Frank Vatrano scored, and Lukas Dostal made 37 saves for the Ducks (5-8-2), who were looking to win two in a row for the first time this season.

Brett Leason took possession behind the Vegas net and passed to defenseman Pavel Mintyukov, whose one-timer from the left circle was stopped, but McGinn collected the rebound and shoveled it past Hill for a 1-0 lead at 17:39 of the first period.

Leason had two assists in the game and now has three points (one goal, two assists) in the past two games after sitting out the previous three as a healthy scratch.

The Golden Knights tied it 1-1 with 49 seconds left in the first period on Roy's one-timer from the top of the crease off a feed from below the goal line by Theodore.

Vegas was on its second power play of the game when Hertl converted a rebound in the slot for a 2-1 lead at 6:43 of the second period.

Dorofeyev deposited his own rebound to stretch the lead to 3-1 at 4:29 of the third. He leads the team with nine goals this season.

Vatrano scored off a rush with 13 seconds left in the game for the 3-2 final.