Ducks score 4 in 1st, hand Golden Knights 4th straight loss

Alec Martinez and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights (21-10-5), who have lost four straight in regulation for the first time since March 8-15, 2022 (lost five in a row). Logan Thompson made 21 saves after missing the previous two games with an upper-body injury.

Vegas was playing again without goalie Adin Hill, who missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury.

"Right now, 'Hilly' is hurt and there's an opportunity for Logan Thompson and Jiri Patera," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We've got to play better in front of them, and they've got to play better for us. It's a combination of both things."

Leason gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 3:23 of the first period with a redirection of Fowler's point shot.

Jamie Drysdale made it 2-0 at 8:23. He took a pass from McTavish as the trailer on a 3-on-3 rush and scored with a wrist shot short side from the top of the right circle.

It was Drysdale's first goal since March 31, 2022.

"Crazy play by him," Drysdale said of McTavish. "I know he saw me earlier, we locked eyes for what felt like five or six seconds before, and then he somehow managed to slide it over."