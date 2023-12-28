Cassidy excited, in search of new headwear for Winter Classic

At the outdoor game between the Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21, 2021, Cassidy sported a classic Boston-style scally cap gifted to him by legendary broadcaster Mike "Doc" Emrick.

To bring it full circle, Emrick first learned about the brand of headwear while covering the Bruins and Blackhawks at Notre Dame in 2019.

"He shipped one to me and I'm forever grateful," Cassidy said. "Doc is a great guy and I still keep in touch with him, but I thought it was a very nice touch by him. These are good things.

But Cassidy needs something for his next outdoor adventure in the NHL, the 2024 Winter Classic between the Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, on Jan. 1.

"Maybe one of the guys will walk in that day and I'll just grab one of theirs like I did with Carlo," he said. "It worked out pretty well. Or maybe the best way to do it is to put something out there. It's not like I don't want to pay for it, I just don't know what to get. I'll even say there will be a nominal fee included, or a tip.

"I have to come up with something. I'm not a fashion statement guy when it comes to my head, or anything for that matter, but I should come up with something."

Cassidy jokes, but in truth, thinking about what he will wear on his head is all part of the outdoor game experience and what makes it unique.

"It's something you're not talking about 81 other times, so there's a little different vibe to it," Cassidy said.

The venue obviously brings a different vibe too, and Cassidy has coached in two at the NHL level that could not be more distinct and different.

At Notre Dame, he was in the shadows of the famous Touchdown Jesus, a rink built on top of arguably the most hallowed gridiron in all of football, where legends were made.

"That was very cool, the history of the building and the whole campus," Cassidy said. "We had great weather. It was 32 degrees, overcast, so great hockey weather. It wasn't too hot. You could see. Great atmosphere. You're playing the Blackhawks, so for me, that was special because that was the team that drafted me. And we won 4-2. It was a good hockey game."