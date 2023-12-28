Cassidy excited, in search of new headwear for Winter Classic

At Lake Tahoe, he was in nature, a serene setting, with no fans because of COVID-19 restrictions, on a rink built across the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nevada, on the shores of the lake, in a game that featured 10 goals, a 7-3 Bruins win, and in front of a pristine sunset.
"It was the most picturesque environment I've ever been in with the mountains in the background, the sun setting and the weather reasonable so you're not freezing," Cassidy said.
But at both venues, Cassidy never got to skate on the rink himself.
Rain blew up the plan for the Bruins and Blackhawks to practice at Notre Dame Stadium the day before the Winter Classic, so they had to go indoors to Compton Family Ice Arena on the Notre Dame campus.
That also ruined the plan for both teams to have a family skate at the stadium. Cassidy had his wife, Julie, and their kids, Shannon, who is now 14, and Cole, who is now 13, with him on that trip.
"It stunk for them," he said of not being able to skate at the stadium. "I'm building it up for them, 'Hey guys, you're going to get to skate there the day before at the family skate,' and we couldn't."
Julie, Shannon and Cole weren't with him at the game at Lake Tahoe because of COVID-19 restrictions, and the Bruins did not get to practice because the Colorado Avalanche and Golden Knights played the day before, a game that started in the afternoon but was forced to stop because of sun glare and picked up again at night.
"And that was a bit of a bummer for me," Cassidy said of not skating at Lake Tahoe.
The Golden Knights and Kraken are scheduled to practice at T-Mobile Park on Dec. 31. They're scheduled to have a family skate after that.
Julie, Shannon and Cole will be there.
"I would love that opportunity to skate on that ice, so I'm praying for a good day the day before," Cassidy said. "That is something they will remember forever. They will be able to say, 'I skated on that ice,' when they show clips from this Winter Classic. That's what I would like."