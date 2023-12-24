Golden Knights' Stanley Cup championship among highlights of 2023 in NHL

A new year is nearly upon us with just one week and 45 regular-season games left in 2023.

But before we turn the page to 2024, it's time to look back at the past year in the NHL.

From outdoor games to big names and major events at home and abroad, 2023 had a lot for the hockey fan. One generational talent got his career started while the one that came before him did something he never had done before.

There were records set and playoff upsets, Patrick Kane and Matthew Tkachuk, and, of course, the Golden Knights.

Here are 23 events and moments that highlighted 2023 in the NHL, featuring some of the most impactful individuals of the year.

(Part 1 of 2; look for Part 2 on Dec. 26)