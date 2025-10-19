Coach’s Challenge: VAN @ WSH – 17:11 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Washington

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Vancouver

Explanation:

Video review confirmed that no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Tyler Myers’ goal.

According to rule 69.7: In a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact with the goalkeeper will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge