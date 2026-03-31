LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights rallied for a 4-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks in John Tortorella's debut as coach at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.
Golden Knights rally, defeat Canucks in Tortorella's debut as coach
Theodore, Smith score 1:17 apart late in 2nd for Vegas, which gains in Pacific
Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy, who was fired on Sunday.
Rasmus Andersson, Shea Theodore, and Reilly Smith scored, and Adin Hill made 22 saves for the Golden Knights (33-26-16), who had lost three in a row (0-1-2) and six of seven (1-4-2).
Evander Kane scored in his 1,000th NHL game for the Canucks (21-44-8), who have lost six in a row. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.
Kane gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 12:19 of the first period. He took a pass from Jake DeBrusk on a 2-on-1 rush, moved the puck to his backhand and tucked a shot past Hill, who was moving the other way.
Andersson tied the game 1-1 at 7:48 of the second period. Noah Hanifin's shot from the right point hit Tomas Hertl in front, and he quickly found a cutting Andersson for a shot into the open net.
Brock Boeser put the Canucks back in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 12:17. He redirected Filip Hronek’s shot from the point past Hill, who was once again caught moving in the opposite direction.
Theodore tied it back up 2-2 at 17:17. Ivan Barbashev won a race to the puck with defenseman Elias Pettersson and passed over to Theodore, who skated all alone into the slot before roofing a shot blocker side on Lankinen.
Smith then gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead at 18:34, one-timing Brayden McNabb's diagonal cross-ice pass in the bottom of the right circle after he initially dumped the puck into the offensive zone.
Cole Smith added an empty-net goal at 18:50 of the third period for the 4-2 final. It was his first goal since being acquired by the Golden Knights in a trade with the Nashville Predators on March 3.