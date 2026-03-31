Golden Knights rally, defeat Canucks in Tortorella's debut as coach

Theodore, Smith score 1:17 apart late in 2nd for Vegas, which gains in Pacific

VAN@VGK: Smith and McNabb team up for a 3-2 lead in 2nd

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights rallied for a 4-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks in John Tortorella's debut as coach at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy, who was fired on Sunday.

Rasmus Andersson, Shea Theodore, and Reilly Smith scored, and Adin Hill made 22 saves for the Golden Knights (33-26-16), who had lost three in a row (0-1-2) and six of seven (1-4-2).

Evander Kane scored in his 1,000th NHL game for the Canucks (21-44-8), who have lost six in a row. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

Kane gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 12:19 of the first period. He took a pass from Jake DeBrusk on a 2-on-1 rush, moved the puck to his backhand and tucked a shot past Hill, who was moving the other way.

Andersson tied the game 1-1 at 7:48 of the second period. Noah Hanifin's shot from the right point hit Tomas Hertl in front, and he quickly found a cutting Andersson for a shot into the open net.

Brock Boeser put the Canucks back in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 12:17. He redirected Filip Hronek’s shot from the point past Hill, who was once again caught moving in the opposite direction.

Theodore tied it back up 2-2 at 17:17. Ivan Barbashev won a race to the puck with defenseman Elias Pettersson and passed over to Theodore, who skated all alone into the slot before roofing a shot blocker side on Lankinen.

Smith then gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead at 18:34, one-timing Brayden McNabb's diagonal cross-ice pass in the bottom of the right circle after he initially dumped the puck into the offensive zone.

Cole Smith added an empty-net goal at 18:50 of the third period for the 4-2 final. It was his first goal since being acquired by the Golden Knights in a trade with the Nashville Predators on March 3.

Latest News

Tortorella hired as Golden Knights coach to bring spark, energy for stretch run, playoffs

Celebrini surpasses 100 points, Sharks defeat Blues on Gaudette's late goal

Stanley Cup Playoff races remain competitive down home stretch

Maple Leafs facing number of questions after firing GM Treliving

NHL Status Report: Makar sustains upper-body injury in Avalanche win

Players have more sense of urgency than coaches in playoff push

Hall finds perfect role in 1st full season with Hurricanes

Kraken assistant coach Campbell talks growth in role, paving path for more women

Caufield chasing 50-goal mark, Richard Trophy for Canadiens

Avalanche score 5 goals in 1st period, cruise past Flames

Penguins explode for 5 goals in 2nd period, rally past Islanders in crucial Metropolitan clash

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Treliving fired as Maple Leafs general manager

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Vegas had gotten ‘a little stale’ ahead of Tortorella hiring, Stone says

Paralympian Jack Wallace participates in ceremonial puck drop with Devils

Riley remembered as 'an iconic figure' for leadership on, off ice

Martone 'matured' after leaving college, poised to help Flyers on playoff push