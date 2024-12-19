SALT LAKE CITY -- Mikhail Sergachev scored with 12 seconds left in overtime, and the Utah Hockey Club rallied to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Delta Center on Wednesday.
Sergachev scores with 12 seconds left in OT, Utah Hockey Club defeats Canucks
Rallies with 2 goals in 3rd for 3rd straight win
Sergachev scored after taking a pass from Logan Cooley on a 2-on-1.
Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist for Utah (15-11-5), which won its third straight and ended a five-game home losing streak. Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves.
Quinn Hughes had two assists for the Canucks (16-9-6), who lost for the fourth time in their past six games. Thatcher Demko made 28 saves.
Keller scored off a rebound from Nick Schmaltz at 9:02 of the third period to pull Utah to within 2-1.
Dylan Guenther tied the game at 2-2 on the power play at 15:30 when his shot went off of Teddy Blueger and past Demko.
Danton Heinen gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 12:39 of the second period, scoring off a rebound from Hughes.
Dakota Johnson scored on a breakaway off a pass from Blueger at 2:45 of the third period to make it 2-0.