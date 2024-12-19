Sergachev scores with 12 seconds left in OT, Utah Hockey Club defeats Canucks

Rallies with 2 goals in 3rd for 3rd straight win

Canucks at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Mikhail Sergachev scored with 12 seconds left in overtime, and the Utah Hockey Club rallied to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Delta Center on Wednesday.

Sergachev scored after taking a pass from Logan Cooley on a 2-on-1.

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist for Utah (15-11-5), which won its third straight and ended a five-game home losing streak. Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves.

Quinn Hughes had two assists for the Canucks (16-9-6), who lost for the fourth time in their past six games. Thatcher Demko made 28 saves.

Keller scored off a rebound from Nick Schmaltz at 9:02 of the third period to pull Utah to within 2-1.

Dylan Guenther tied the game at 2-2 on the power play at 15:30 when his shot went off of Teddy Blueger and past Demko.

Danton Heinen gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 12:39 of the second period, scoring off a rebound from Hughes.

Dakota Johnson scored on a breakaway off a pass from Blueger at 2:45 of the third period to make it 2-0.

Latest News

Super 16: Kaprizov keeping Wild at No. 1, worthy of Quarter-Century Team

Terry's late goal lifts Ducks to comeback win against Jets

Tkachuk scores twice for Panthers in win against Wild 

Hagens, Moore expected to play prominent roles at 2025 WJC

Woll makes 36 saves, helps Maple Leafs defeat Stars

Kakko traded to Kraken from Rangers for Borgen, 2 picks in 2025 NHL Draft  

PWHL notebook: Play resumes after international break

Kane gets 2 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Flyers

Sanheim-Konecny relationship as Flyers teammates like 'old married couple'

Carrier traded to Canadiens by Predators for Barron

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Stars welcome Make-A-Wish kid to practice, warmups

NHL.com projects Finland’s lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations

DeBrincat receives sweet birthday hug from son before Red Wings game

NHL Buzz: Barkov could play, Bennett out for Panthers against Wild

Foligno, Vlasic get swings in at Wrigley Field ahead of Discover NHL Winter Classic

Behind the scenes with Bedard and more on Episode 3 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’