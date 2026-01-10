Canucks at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CANUCKS (16-22-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (21-15-7)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Jake DeBrusk -- David Kampf -- Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Matt Benning, Calle Jarnkrok
Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), Jake McCabe (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... Coach Adam Foote said Garland, a forward, could return by the end of Vancouver'a six-game road trip, which concludes at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... Nylander will return after missing six games with a lower body injury. ... McCabe will be a game-time decision; the defenseman, who has missed two games, participated in the Maple Leafs' morning skate Saturday. If he can play, Myers would be a healthy scratch.