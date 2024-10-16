Point, Hagel each has goal, assist in Lightning win against Canucks

Kucherov gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 3:55 of the first period, scoring with a snap shot from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Darren Raddysh. It was the fourth goal of the season for Kucherov, who scored a natural hat trick in a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Tampa Bay’s season opener on Friday.

Point extended it to 2-0 at 7:43 of the second period with a one-timer off a drop pass from Jake Guentzel.

"He's extremely smart," Point said of Guentzel. "He's got talent to make plays, but he's smart. He knows where to go. He finds time and space for himself. He keeps pucks alive in battles and he wins a lot of those battles. It's been really fun playing with him."

Cirelli scored just 39 seconds into the third period to make it 3-0, burying the puck past Silovs from in front of the net.

"It was a little bit frustrating because [the Cirelli line] was a little bit of the cause of our issues in the second," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "Which is not the way they play. ... It's not their identity, and that's why it was great for them to score in the first minute of the third and doing it the way they do it, blue paint, crashing the net and doing the things that make them a pain in the butt."