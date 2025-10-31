Sherwood scores hat trick for Canucks in shootout win against Blues

Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal in the shootout for the Canucks in the third round.

Kevin Lankinen made 36 saves for the Canucks (6-6-0), who had lost four of five (1-4-0). Forward Brock Boeser left the game 33 seconds into the first period after getting hit by defenseman Elias Pettersson's shot from the left point in the midsection and did not return.

Dylan Holloway, Pius Suter and Jimmy Snuggerud scored, and Jordan Binnington made 15 saves for the Blues (3-6-2), who have lost six straight. Cam Fowler and Oskar Sundqvist each had two assists.

Holloway’s first goal in seven games gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 3:23 of the first period, when the forward cut to the right circle after a Sundqvist pass and beat Lankinen on the short side, five-hole.

The Canucks tied it 1-1 at 13:08 when Sherwood batted in a puck from close range on the power play after the Blues goalie initially misplayed a puck toward the corner that was intercepted and put back toward the net.

Snuggerud’s wrist shot from the right dot gave the Blues a 2-1 lead 58 seconds into the second period after taking a cross-ice stretch pass from Cam Fowler.

The Canucks caught the Blues on a turnover and line change, and Sherwood’s breakaway goal at 10:42 tied it 2-2, beating Binnington on the backhand.

Sherwood gave the Canucks their first lead of the game 3-2 when his shot from the right circle beat Binnington at 7:04 of the third period.

Suter tied it 3-3 at 10:48 with a power-play goal, driving the net and putting in the rebound of Fowler's wrist shot from the blue line.

Evander Kane had scored with 2:42 remaining that would have given the Canucks a 4-3 lead, but the Blues challenged for goalie interference and it was determined that Mackenzie MacEachern interfered with Binnington and the goal was taken off.