Canucks at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
CANUCKS (5-6-0) at BLUES (3-6-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Evander Kane -- Lukas Reichel -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Mackenzie MacEachern

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

P.O Joseph -- Tyler Myers

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev

Injured: Conor Garland (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway -- Pius Suter -- Oskar Sundqvist

Mathieu Joseph -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Jake Neighbours (leg)

Status report

Garland, a forward, and Hughes, a defenseman, did not accompany the Canucks for the start of their three-game road trip, but each could rejoin the team for games against either the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and/or Nashville Predators on Monday. … MacEachern was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Thomas will miss his third straight game and remains day to day, but coach Jim Montgomery said the center is making progress toward a return. … Dvorsky was recalled from Springfield of the AHL on Wednesday and will play in his third NHL game.

