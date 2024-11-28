Penguins hold off Canucks to end 3-game skid

Erik Karlsson had three assists, Sidney Crosby had two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves for the Penguins (8-12-4), who had lost three straight, six of seven and eight of 10.

“When you’re going through a skid like we’ve gone through, as you guys can imagine, it’s human nature. We’re scarred because they care,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “You’ve got to fight through that element of human nature, and you’ve got to manufacture confidence, you’ve got to play on your toes.”

Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists, and Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (11-7-3), who had won two in a row and eight straight on the road including 2-0 at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Arturs Silovs made 18 saves.

“The first period, obviously, we gifted the goals,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “Seemed like anything they shot went in, but we also gifted some goals. Then you’re behind 4-1.”

Pittsburgh scored on four of 10 shots in the first period.

Blake Lizotte put the Penguins ahead 1-0 on their first shot on goal at 3:59, collecting a point shot from Ryan Shea off the end boards for a backhand near the right post. He returned from missing the previous five games with a concussion.

Aatu Raty tied it 1-1 at 8:52, having an initial attempt blocked before scoring on a snap shot over Jarry’s glove from the left face-off circle.

Rickard Rakell gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 12:53 by going to one knee and chipping in a pass from Rust just outside the crease.

Kevin Hayes made it 3-1 on a power play 15:14 with a wrist shot in close off a rebound from Evgeni Malkin.

Rust took a pass from Crosby for a wrist shot around a sprawling Silovs to the right of the net, extending the lead to 4-1 at 17:41 then pushed it to 5-1 at 3:40 of the second period with a wrist shot just above the right circle for his seventh goal.

“We play a game for a living,” Rust said. “I think, sometimes, everybody forgets that. It’s supposed to be fun. Yes, it’s our job. Yes, it’s hard. We obviously take it very seriously. But at the end of the day, it’s a game and we’re supposed to have fun doing it. That breeds confidence and that breeds life.”