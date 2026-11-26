CANUCKS (6-20-1) at FLYERS (9-12-6)
3 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNP, SN1
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Drew O'Connor -- Ty Mueller -- Linus Karlsson
Cole Reinhardt -- Jacob Quillan -- Paul Cotter
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Jamie Oleksiak -- Luke Schenn
Leevi Merilainen
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Brendan Gallagher (lower body), Thatcher Demko (hip), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Denver Barkey -- Porter Martone
Cole Knuble -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Trevor Zegras -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Oliver Bonk
Dan Vladar
Joseph Woll
Scratched: David Jiricek, Simon Benoit, Michael Bunting
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back)
Status report
Neither team was scheduled to hold a morning skate. ... Pettersson returned to Vancouver for further evaluation and the forward will miss at least the next two games. He already has missed three games. ... Vladar could start after Woll made 28 saves in a 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.