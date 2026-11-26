CANUCKS (6-20-1) at FLYERS (9-12-6)

3 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNP, SN1

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Drew O'Connor -- Ty Mueller -- Linus Karlsson

Cole Reinhardt -- Jacob Quillan -- Paul Cotter

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Jamie Oleksiak -- Luke Schenn

Leevi Merilainen

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Brendan Gallagher (lower body), Thatcher Demko (hip), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Denver Barkey -- Porter Martone

Cole Knuble -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Trevor Zegras -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Oliver Bonk

Dan Vladar

Joseph Woll

Scratched: David Jiricek, Simon Benoit, Michael Bunting

Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back)

Status report

Neither team was scheduled to hold a morning skate. ... Pettersson returned to Vancouver for further evaluation and the forward will miss at least the next two games. He already has missed three games. ... Vladar could start after Woll made 28 saves in a 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.