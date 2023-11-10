Canucks defeat Senators for 5th straight win, push point streak to 9

Pettersson has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) during a seven-game point streak and leads the NHL with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists).

“This is a lot of fun, a lot of fun,” Pettersson said. “I mean, we’re winning now. We’re playing good most of the time, but I mean like today, I don’t think we brought our best effort. I was not happy with my game, but we still found a way to win. I think that’s a strength we have now.”

Ilya Mikheyev scored twice, J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and Filip Hronek extended his assist streak to eight games for the Canucks (10-2-1), who are 8-0-1 in their past nine. Casey DeSmith made 28 saves.

“I think we probably didn’t play our best game, but we found a way to get a win,” Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes said. “We had some guys step up in the second and third and Casey made some saves, so some things to take from it. But it’s another two points and we’re just going to keep moving on.”