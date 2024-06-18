Hronek signs 8-year, $58 million contract with Canucks

Filip Hronek signed an eight-year, $58 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $7.25 million.

The 26-year-old defenseman had an NHL career-high 48 points (five goals, 43 assists) and was plus-33 in 81 games for the Canucks this season. He also had two points (one goal, one assist) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Hronek could have become a restricted free agent July 1.

"Filip has fit in seamlessly on our blue line, giving us stability and strength on the right side," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "His ability to skate, defend and create offence is exactly what you want from a top pairing defenseman. This season he has shown all of us his desire to compete and a willingness to be a leader on this hockey team. We look forward to seeing him continue to help elevate our group and for him to grow both on and off the ice."

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (No. 53) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Hronek has 205 points (35 goals, 170 assists) in 390 regular-season games for the Canucks and Red Wings.

Hronek, who was acquired in a trade with the Red Wings on March 1, 2023, flourished this season on the first defense pair with Quinn Hughes.

"I'm restricted so there's not much I can do," Hronek said May 23. "It was awesome playing with Quinn. He is a great player and a great guy so he made the adjustment for me coming here to Vancouver very easy."

Hronek helped the Canucks (50-23-9) finish first in the Pacific Division. It was their first division title since 2013 and an improvement of 12 wins and 26 points from 2022-23.

NHL.com independent correspondent Kevin Woodley contributed to this report