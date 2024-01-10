Canucks defeat slumping Islanders for 3rd straight win

Filip Hronek had a goal and an assist, Elias Pettersson scored his 20th of the season, and Conor Garland had two assists for the Canucks (27-11-3), who were coming off a 6-3 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. Casey DeSmith made 17 saves.

Brock Nelson scored two goals for the Islanders (18-12-10), who have lost two straight and four of five (1-3-1). Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves.

Hronek gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 16:25 of the first period. With Casey Cizikas down after blocking his initial one-timer, Hronek got the puck all alone in the right circle and roofed a shot over Sorokin's blocker.

Cizikas returned later in the first period but left for the remainder of the game after taking two shifts in the second.

Quinn Hughes made it 2-0 at 18:42 of the first. He got the puck behind the net and skated up along the right boards before curling back toward the slot and scoring past a screened Sorokin.

Pettersson pushed it to 3-0 at 10:20 of the second period. Hronek lifted the stick of Adam Pelech in the Islanders' zone, leading to Pettersson finishing a return backdoor pass from J.T. Miller at the right post.

Nelson cut it to 3-1 at 11:11, one-timing a backhand pass from Kyle Palmieri in the bottom of the right circle for a power-play goal.

Tyler Myers made it 4-1 at 17:24 when he beat Sorokin under his blocker arm with a slap shot from the top of the right circle on a rush.

Nelson made it 4-2 at 15:15 of the third period with a shot glove side from the high slot.

Dakota Joshua scored into an empty net after a turnover by Mathew Barzal at 18:32 for the 5-2 final.