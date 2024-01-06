Canucks at Devils

CANUCKS (24-11-3) at DEVILS (21-14-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNP, SN1
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois
(concussion)
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz
Brendan Smith -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Colin Miller -- Kevin Bahl
Nico Daws
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Graeme Clarke
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), Tomas Nosek (foot), Timo Meier (undisclosed), Ondrej Palat (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Jack Hughes left with an undisclosed injury after falling awkwardly late in the third period of a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, but there was no update from coach Lindy Ruff after the game; if Hughes cannot play, Mercer, Haula and Lazar each is an option to move from wing to center, and Clarke, a rookie forward called up from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, could make his NHL debut. … Daws is expected to make his third start in six games after Vanecek made 23 saves Friday.