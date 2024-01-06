Canucks at Devils

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (24-11-3) at DEVILS (21-14-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNP, SN1

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois 
(concussion)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz

Brendan Smith -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Colin Miller -- Kevin Bahl

Nico Daws

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Graeme Clarke

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), Tomas Nosek (foot), Timo Meier (undisclosed), Ondrej Palat (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Jack Hughes left with an undisclosed injury after falling awkwardly late in the third period of a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, but there was no update from coach Lindy Ruff after the game; if Hughes cannot play, Mercer, Haula and Lazar each is an option to move from wing to center, and Clarke, a rookie forward called up from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, could make his NHL debut. … Daws is expected to make his third start in six games after Vanecek made 23 saves Friday.

Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes January 5

NHL Buzz: Zuccarello returns for Wild against Blue Jackets
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury status update

Bedard placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with fractured jaw
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
NHL On Tap news and notes January 6

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers go for 7th straight win
NHL Morning Skate for January 6

NHL Morning Skate for January 6
Winnipeg Jets Anaheim Ducks game recap January 5

Jets defeat Ducks for 5th straight win, extend point streak to 11
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
CHL notebook Canucks prospect Hunter Brzustewicz shining

CHL notebook: Canucks prospect Brzustewicz shining in OHL
Vasily Ponomarev arrival just in time for Hurricanes

Ponomarev makes most of late call-up, scores for Hurricanes in NHL debut
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Carolina Hurricanes Washington Capitals game recap January 5

Hurricanes score 5 straight in 3rd, rally past Capitals
Chicago Blackhawks New Jersey Devils game recap January 5

McLeod, Devils rally in 3rd period, defeat Blackhawks
Adam Graves, Arron Asham PWHL New York ceremonial puck drop

Graves, Asham drop ceremonial puck at PWHL New York home opener
2024 World Junior Championship 5 breakout players

2024 World Junior Championship: 5 breakout players
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard grateful for All-Star selection

Bedard of Blackhawks ‘grateful’ to be selected to All-Star Game
10 things learned at 2024 World Junior Championship

2024 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 11 January 5, 2024

World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Sweden for gold
Cam Atkinson to return to Philadelphia Flyers lineup after healthy scratch

Atkinson to return to Flyers lineup after healthy scratch