Canucks at Devils

CANUCKS (24-11-3) at DEVILS (21-14-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNP, SN1

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois

(concussion)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz

Brendan Smith -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Colin Miller -- Kevin Bahl

Nico Daws

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Graeme Clarke

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), Tomas Nosek (foot), Timo Meier (undisclosed), Ondrej Palat (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. ... Jack Hughes left with an undisclosed injury after falling awkwardly late in the third period of a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, but there was no update from coach Lindy Ruff after the game; if Hughes cannot play, Mercer, Haula and Lazar each is an option to move from wing to center, and Clarke, a rookie forward called up from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, could make his NHL debut. … Daws is expected to make his third start in six games after Vanecek made 23 saves Friday.