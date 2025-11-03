Canucks at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANUCKS (6-7-0) at PREDATORS (5-6-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Evander Kane -- Lukas Reichel -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Mackenzie MacEachern

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev, P.O. Joseph

Injured: Conor Garland (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)

Status report

Hughes will return after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. … Jost will replace Smith, a forward who will miss 3-6 weeks, on the fourth line.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Matthews face off on 'Prime Monday Night Hockey'

NHL Status Report: Hughes to return for Canucks against Predators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Dostal leads 3 Stars of the Week

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini emerging as Art Ross Trophy contender

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Tanev discharged from hospital after taken from ice on stretcher during Maple Leafs game

Star Wears: Philadelphia Flyers award Parent goalie mask to player of game

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Thornton revered as ‘larger-than-life character’ during Hall of Fame journey

Thornton kept looking forward, all the way to Hall of Fame, Marleau says