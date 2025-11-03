Canucks at Predators projected lineups

CANUCKS (6-7-0) at PREDATORS (5-6-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Evander Kane -- Lukas Reichel -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Mackenzie MacEachern

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev, P.O. Joseph

Injured: Conor Garland (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)

Status report

Hughes will return after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. … Jost will replace Smith, a forward who will miss 3-6 weeks, on the fourth line.