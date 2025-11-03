Canucks at Predators projected lineups

CANUCKS (6-7-0) at PREDATORS (5-6-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Evander Kane -- Lukas Reichel -- Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Mackenzie MacEachern
Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev, P.O. Joseph
Injured: Conor Garland (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Tyson Jost -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)
Status report
Hughes will return after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. … Jost will replace Smith, a forward who will miss 3-6 weeks, on the fourth line.