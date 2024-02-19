Wild score 10, use 7-goal 3rd period to rally past Canucks

Trailing 5-3 after the second period, Minnesota scored five goals in a span of 5:12 to start the third.

Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and three assists for Minnesota (26-23-6), which extended its point streak to six games (5-0-1). Filip Gustavsson allowed five goals on 11 shots, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped six of eight shots in relief.

J.T Miller had a hat trick and an assist, and Pius Suter had three assists for Vancouver (37-14-6) which lost its second straight game. Casey DeSmith made 17 saves.

Zuccarello scored to get the Wild within 5-3 at 19:27 of the second period on a 5-on-3 power play.

Eriksson Ek tipped in a Zuccarello feed in the slot to make it 5-4 on a 5-on-3 power play 29 seconds into the third.

Kaprizov tied it 5-5 with a slap shot from the bottom left circle on another two-man advantage at 1:23, and Eriksson Ek completed his hat trick on the power play 21 seconds later at 1:44 to give the Wild a 6-5 lead.

Marco Rossi increased the lead 7-5, with Jake Lucchini's shot deflecting off Rossi's skate at 4:48, and Boldy fed Kaprizov in the slot for an 8-5 lead at 5:12.

Nikita Zadorov got the Canucks within 8-6 with a wrist shot from the left circle at 8:26, and Brock Boeser made it 8-7 at 17:52 with a tip-in.

Jonas Brodin scored an empty-net goal at 18:53 to make it 9-7, and Kaprizov scored empty-net goal at 19:58 for the 10-7 final.

Vancouver scored on its first two shots of the game.

Ian Cole made it 1-0 at 2:51 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right dot past a screened Gustavsson.

Miller extended the lead 2-0 at 13:21 with a rebound.

Eriksson Ek cut it to 2-1 at 19:10, deflecting in a Boldy drop pass in the slot.

Elias Pettersson put Vancouver ahead 3-1 at 5:37 of the second period.

Miller was left alone at the top of the slot and scored a power-play goal to make it 4-1 at 9:24.

Boldy scored on a breakaway to get Minnesota within 4-2 at 11:00 before Miller increased the lead to 5-2 at 14:30.

The Wild were 4-for-6 on the power play.