Hughes has 2 points, Canucks defeat Kings for 3rd win in row

Brock Boeser left the game after taking an illegal check to the head from Kings forward Tanner Jeannot in the first period, but the Canucks (7-2-3) overcame the loss of their leading scorer to win their third straight game.

“I liked a lot of our game today,” Vancouver forward J.T. Miller said. “Long road trip, three hard fought games. When [Boeser] went down, obviously we got to step up. … I thought everybody stepped up and played their part.”

Jake DeBrusk scored for the third straight game, Conor Garland had a power-play goal, and Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves for Vancouver, which is 7-1-1 in its past nine games.

“The way that we just came in waves at them, I think that’s our identity, and that’s how we’re going to be successful,” Hughes said.