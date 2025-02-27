Garland scores twice, OT goal lifts Canucks past Kings

LOS ANGELES -- Conor Garland scored at 4:26 of overtime, his second goal of the game, and the Vancouver Canucks recovered after giving up a two-goal lead for a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.
Garland won the game on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot that snuck under the crossbar during 4-on-4 play after a Los Angeles power play expired.
“There was a little bit of a spot where I felt like I could hit it and got fortunate,” Garland said. “Big one, and we needed it.”
Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes had an assist on Garland’s overtime goal in his return after missing six games because of an undisclosed injury.
“He's a driving force,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “He has the puck possession a lot. He's not afraid to make plays. He's our star player. Not only that, I think in the dressing room, he's a calming influence for a lot of guys.”
Hughes played 21:38 after not participating in line rushes during warmups, creating confusion over his availability. He had been considered a game-time decision following a strenuous workout at a morning skate. Tocchet said the lineup card including Hughes was handed in roughly 90 seconds before the deadline.
“That’s probably the longest I’ve ever gone making a lineup,” Tocchet said.
Nils Hoglander also scored for the Canucks (27-20-11), who are 4-2-1 in their past seven games. Kevin Lankinen made 24 saves.
Adrian Kempe and Warren Foegele scored for the Kings (31-17-8), who earned a point for the seventh straight game (5-0-2). David Rittich made 14 saves.
“I think we just got to be more consistent with our game right from the start, throughout the 60 minutes,” Kempe said. “We don’t have to be perfect every game, but we can’t have a really good 20 minutes and 40 minutes OK.”
Vancouver went up 1-0 at 9:56 of the first period on Hoglander’s fifth goal of the season. Derek Forbort started a clean breakout from the defensive zone, allowing Hoglander to build speed through the neutral zone and cut across to the left circle, where he beat Rittich to the right corner with a wrist shot.
Garland made it 2-0 on the power play at 13:07 of the second period when Filip Chytil found him in the low slot for a wrist shot.
“He was a beast tonight,” Hughes said. “I thought even in the first period he probably was the best player, creating chances, competitive all over the ice. That’s what we’re going to need from him.”
Kempe cut it to 2-1 at 9:16 of the third period on a wrist shot from the edge of the left circle off the rush. It was his third point (one goal, two assists) in the past two games and fifth (two goals, three assists) in the past five following a six-game drought.
“I got a good pass, I had a lot of speed, so obviously try to shoot in stride and all that kind of stuff,” Kempe said. “Definitely builds confidence. I haven’t played my best game over the last couple of games and before the break either, so hopefully it can spark me up a little bit more for the future for the next couple of weeks.”
Foegele tied it 2-2 at 14:01, getting in the crease and chopping down Jordan Spence’s one-timer. The Canucks unsuccessfully challenged the play for goaltender interference.
“‘Foegs’ had a great tip,” Spence said. “I think all the goals we’re going to score from here on out, I think the defense is pretty tight with every team we’re going to play, so it’s going to be a playoff style. And those goals are really crucial throughout our game.”
Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty did not play because of a lower-body injury and is day to day. Coach Jim Hiller said Doughty will travel with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip.
NOTES: Kings center Quinton Byfield had an assist, his fifth in the past two games. … Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers did not return after being struck in the neck by a shot from Kevin Fiala during a Kings power play in overtime. Tocchet said Myers was dizzy and the puck might have hit a nerve, but there is a chance Myers could be able to play against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday in the second game of a back-to-back.