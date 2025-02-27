Garland scores twice, OT goal lifts Canucks past Kings

Vancouver went up 1-0 at 9:56 of the first period on Hoglander’s fifth goal of the season. Derek Forbort started a clean breakout from the defensive zone, allowing Hoglander to build speed through the neutral zone and cut across to the left circle, where he beat Rittich to the right corner with a wrist shot.

Garland made it 2-0 on the power play at 13:07 of the second period when Filip Chytil found him in the low slot for a wrist shot.

“He was a beast tonight,” Hughes said. “I thought even in the first period he probably was the best player, creating chances, competitive all over the ice. That’s what we’re going to need from him.”

Kempe cut it to 2-1 at 9:16 of the third period on a wrist shot from the edge of the left circle off the rush. It was his third point (one goal, two assists) in the past two games and fifth (two goals, three assists) in the past five following a six-game drought.

“I got a good pass, I had a lot of speed, so obviously try to shoot in stride and all that kind of stuff,” Kempe said. “Definitely builds confidence. I haven’t played my best game over the last couple of games and before the break either, so hopefully it can spark me up a little bit more for the future for the next couple of weeks.”

Foegele tied it 2-2 at 14:01, getting in the crease and chopping down Jordan Spence’s one-timer. The Canucks unsuccessfully challenged the play for goaltender interference.

“‘Foegs’ had a great tip,” Spence said. “I think all the goals we’re going to score from here on out, I think the defense is pretty tight with every team we’re going to play, so it’s going to be a playoff style. And those goals are really crucial throughout our game.”