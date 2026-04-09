Canucks at Kings projected lineups

CANUCKS (22-47-8) at KINGS (32-26-19)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Curtis Douglas -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Elias Pettersson -- Victor Mancini

Nikita Tolopilo

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Ty Mueller

Injured: Kevin Lankinen (upper body), Evander Kane (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)

Status report

Lankinen traveled with the Canucks for the three-game California road trip but the goalie will miss his third straight game. … Byfield will play after missing practice Wednesday for maintenance.