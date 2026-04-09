Canucks at Kings projected lineups

CANUCKS (22-47-8) at KINGS (32-26-19)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Curtis Douglas -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Elias Pettersson -- Victor Mancini
Nikita Tolopilo
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Ty Mueller
Injured: Kevin Lankinen (upper body), Evander Kane (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Status report
Lankinen traveled with the Canucks for the three-game California road trip but the goalie will miss his third straight game. … Byfield will play after missing practice Wednesday for maintenance.