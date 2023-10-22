Kuzmenko, Canucks recover for win against Panthers

Kuzmenko gave Vancouver a 4-3 lead from a sharp angle in the right face-off circle with 4:57 remaining after Sam Reinhart scored twice earlier in the third period to tie it for Florida.

Elias Pettersson also had a goal and an assist, J.T. Miller had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 34 saves for the Canucks (3-2-0), who had lost two in a row.

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, and Evan Rodrigues had two assists for the Panthers (2-3-0), who won their previous two games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

With his two goals in the third, Reinhart tied Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews for the NHL lead with six.

Quinn Hughes gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season on a power play at 11:09 of the first period, beating Bobrovsky with a wrist shot from beyond the circles.

Barkov tied it 1-1 just 20 seconds later at 11:29, going forehand to backhand against DeSmith for his first goal of the season.

Carson Soucy put the Canucks back in front 2-1 on a power play at 10:41 of the second period with a wrist shot from between the circles.

Pettersson made it 3-1 at 11:15 from the left circle after a feed from behind the net by Kuzmenko.

With 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in five games, Pettersson is tied with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes for the NHL lead.

Reinhart cut it to 3-2 at 6:10 of the third on a rebound, then tied it 3-3 off a feed from Rodrigues at 14:01.

Brock Boeser scored an empty-net goal for Vancouver at 17:50 for the 5-3 final.