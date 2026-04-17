Savoie scores 1st hat trick, Oilers get key win against Canucks

Hyman had an assist in 18:11 of ice time in his return after missing the previous five games with an undisclosed injury.

“Obviously, I’m playing with really good players, and it’s nice to have Hyman back,” Savoie said. “He brings a lot to our group and our line, how good he is around the net and how much he opens up. I really liked it tonight.”

Evan Bouchard had three assists, and Colton Dach had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (41-30-11), who had lost two in a row (0-1-1) and four of five (1-2-2). Connor Ingram made 11 saves.

Ty Mueller scored his first career goal, and Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves for the Canucks (25-49-8), who had won three in a row.

“They came out ready to play and secured their spot in the playoffs on home ice,” Vancouver defenseman Filip Hronek said. “We were not ready for it.”

Josh Samanski put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 1:58 of the first period. His backdoor pass for Trent Frederic at the left post deflected in off the skate of Canucks defenseman Kirill Kudryavtsev.

Savoie made it 2-0 at 6:48, kicking a pass from Bouchard to his stick below the left circle and snapping the puck past a diving Lankinen.

Mueller, who was playing in his eighth NHL game, closed the gap to 2-1 at 12:10. He got behind the defense, settled a lobbed pass from Curtis Douglas and tucked a shot five-hole on Ingram on a breakaway.

“I just saw ‘Dougie’ coming up the ice with control,” Mueller said. “The weak side of the ice was open, and he made an unbelievable flip that landed right on my stick. I just tried to open up the goalie with a move and was able to slip it through."