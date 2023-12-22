Duchene scores late in OT, Stars top Canucks to extend point streak to 5

DALLAS -- Matt Duchene scored with 10 seconds left in overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied for a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at American Airlines Center on Thursday.
Duchene scored five-hole on a breakaway after Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood made a save on a 2-on-0 for the Canucks from their own blue line. Duchene leads the NHL with six game-winning goals.
“[Wedgewood] was a big key [to the win],” Stars forward Tyler Seguin said. “2-on-0 in overtime, you don’t see that too often, especially with the save. That was incredible. I think our [defensive] zone has actually tightened up the last few games, and we’ve been pretty happy with how we are defending. They’re a good hockey team, they’re going to score goals over there, we’ve just got to score a lot more.”
Seguin Roope Hintz and Thomas Harley scored, and Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists for Dallas (19-8-4), which is 4-0-1 on a five-game point streak. Wedgewood made 17 saves.
“It was a great hockey game. It was an entertaining game, it was a well-played game,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “I liked all kinds of parts about how we played, and I thought they played pretty really well too. It was just two good teams going at it. That’s how hockey should be played.”
Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua each had a goal and an assist, and Teddy Blueger had two assists for Vancouver (22-9-3), which extended its point streak to eight games (6-0-2). Thatcher Demko made 32 saves.
“We’ve played some good periods, and we had some tough teams on this trip, but it’s tough losing like that when we had our looks and the lead late. That’s tough,” Garland said.
Joshua gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 2:51 in the first period when he finished off a 2-on-1 with Garland.
“We work hard. We play a system that rewards hard work and staying above,” Garland said. “We try to listen to [Canucks coach Rick Tocchet] as best we can before games and follow the team’s plan to a ‘T’, and it pays off.”
Seguin tied it 1-1 at 10:51 with a one-handed redirection of Duchene’s pass off the rush.
Hintz gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 7:51 in the second period when he slid the puck five-hole on Demko as he was falling to the ice in front of the net.
Brock Boeser tied it 2-2 at 12:26 with a wrist shot to the top corner from the right circle.
Garland gave Vancouver a 3-2 lead at 15:04 in the third period with a tap-in at the back post off a pass from Joshua.
“It’s a really good hockey team. We didn’t have a lot of energy, but I thought we grinded them,” Tocchet said. “That’s what’s good about this team. We didn’t have energy, but we stuck with it. We had the lead. Obviously, their third goal, their tying goal, we made a couple of mistakes and it’s in the net. We had a 2-on-0 in overtime, so we had a chance to win the game.”
Harley tied it 3-3 at 16:30, taking a pass from Robertson and shooting five-hole from the slot. Harley scored the game-winner in overtime against the Seattle Kraken on Monday and is tied with Quinn Hughes and Rasmus Dahlin for most goals by a defenseman (nine).
“I think that third goal against, that was really bad on my part. I went across and tried to play goalie instead of just covering the backdoor pass for [Wedgewood],” Harley said. “I was pretty fired up [on the tying goal], so it was good, otherwise I’d be up most of the night thinking about it.”
NOTES: Duchene passed Alex DeBrincat (28 points) for the most points by a player skating for a new team this season (29). … Heiskanen (227 points; 48 goals, 179 assists) passed Lou Nanne (225) for sole possession of ninth-most points by a defenseman in Stars/North Stars history. Heiskanen passed Craig Hartsburg (177) for the most assists before age 25 by a Stars/North Stars defenseman. … Dallas is the first team in the League to have six players with 10 or more goals this season (Joe Pavelski, 13; Hintz and Duchene, 11; Seguin, Robertson, and Mason Marchment, 10). ... Vancouver has scored first in 22 games this season, most in the NHL.