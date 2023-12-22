Duchene scores late in OT, Stars top Canucks to extend point streak to 5

Forward wins it with 10 seconds left, gets assist; Vancouver 6-0-2 in past 8

Recap: Canucks at Stars 12.21.23

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Matt Duchene scored with 10 seconds left in overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied for a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Duchene scored five-hole on a breakaway after Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood made a save on a 2-on-0 for the Canucks from their own blue line. Duchene leads the NHL with six game-winning goals.

“[Wedgewood] was a big key [to the win],” Stars forward Tyler Seguin said. “2-on-0 in overtime, you don’t see that too often, especially with the save. That was incredible. I think our [defensive] zone has actually tightened up the last few games, and we’ve been pretty happy with how we are defending. They’re a good hockey team, they’re going to score goals over there, we’ve just got to score a lot more.”

Seguin Roope Hintz and Thomas Harley scored, and Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists for Dallas (19-8-4), which is 4-0-1 on a five-game point streak. Wedgewood made 17 saves.

“It was a great hockey game. It was an entertaining game, it was a well-played game,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “I liked all kinds of parts about how we played, and I thought they played pretty really well too. It was just two good teams going at it. That’s how hockey should be played.”

VAN@DAL: Duchene nets game-winner with seconds left in OT

Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua each had a goal and an assist, and Teddy Blueger had two assists for Vancouver (22-9-3), which extended its point streak to eight games (6-0-2). Thatcher Demko made 32 saves.

“We’ve played some good periods, and we had some tough teams on this trip, but it’s tough losing like that when we had our looks and the lead late. That’s tough,” Garland said.

Joshua gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 2:51 in the first period when he finished off a 2-on-1 with Garland.

“We work hard. We play a system that rewards hard work and staying above,” Garland said. “We try to listen to [Canucks coach Rick Tocchet] as best we can before games and follow the team’s plan to a ‘T’, and it pays off.”

Seguin tied it 1-1 at 10:51 with a one-handed redirection of Duchene’s pass off the rush.

Hintz gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 7:51 in the second period when he slid the puck five-hole on Demko as he was falling to the ice in front of the net.

VAN@DAL: Wedgewood shuts the door on the Canucks in OT

Brock Boeser tied it 2-2 at 12:26 with a wrist shot to the top corner from the right circle.

Garland gave Vancouver a 3-2 lead at 15:04 in the third period with a tap-in at the back post off a pass from Joshua.

“It’s a really good hockey team. We didn’t have a lot of energy, but I thought we grinded them,” Tocchet said. “That’s what’s good about this team. We didn’t have energy, but we stuck with it. We had the lead. Obviously, their third goal, their tying goal, we made a couple of mistakes and it’s in the net. We had a 2-on-0 in overtime, so we had a chance to win the game.”

Harley tied it 3-3 at 16:30, taking a pass from Robertson and shooting five-hole from the slot. Harley scored the game-winner in overtime against the Seattle Kraken on Monday and is tied with Quinn Hughes and Rasmus Dahlin for most goals by a defenseman (nine).

“I think that third goal against, that was really bad on my part. I went across and tried to play goalie instead of just covering the backdoor pass for [Wedgewood],” Harley said. “I was pretty fired up [on the tying goal], so it was good, otherwise I’d be up most of the night thinking about it.”

NOTES: Duchene passed Alex DeBrincat (28 points) for the most points by a player skating for a new team this season (29). … Heiskanen (227 points; 48 goals, 179 assists) passed Lou Nanne (225) for sole possession of ninth-most points by a defenseman in Stars/North Stars history. Heiskanen passed Craig Hartsburg (177) for the most assists before age 25 by a Stars/North Stars defenseman. … Dallas is the first team in the League to have six players with 10 or more goals this season (Joe Pavelski, 13; Hintz and Duchene, 11; Seguin, Robertson, and Mason Marchment, 10). ... Vancouver has scored first in 22 games this season, most in the NHL.

Latest News

Montreal Canadiens Minnesota Wild game recap December 21

Kaprizov scores with 5 seconds left in OT to lift Wild past Canadiens
Edmonton Oilers New Jersey Devils game recap December 21

McDavid, Draisaitl spark Oilers past Devils in 3rd
Ottawa Senators Colorado Avalanche game recap December 21

MacKinnon scores 4 goals, Avalanche rally past Senators
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
New York Rangers favorites to win Stanley Cup debate

State Your Case: Are Rangers favorites to win Stanley Cup?
Toronto Maple Leafs Buffalo Sabres game recap December 21

Sabres score 9, surge past Maple Leafs
Washington Capitals Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 21

Ovechkin ends goal drought in OT, Capitals top Blue Jackets for 3rd straight win
Golden Knights Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 21

Paul late goal lifts Lightning past Golden Knights
Nashville Predators Philadelphia Flyers game recap December 21

Tomasino scores twice, lifts Predators past Flyers
Carolina Hurricanes Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 21

Crosby lifts Penguins to shootout victory against Hurricanes
St. Louis Blues Florida Panthers game recap December 21

Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers
Seattle ready for Winter Classic between Kraken Golden Knights

Seattle buzzing ahead of Winter Classic between Kraken, Golden Knights
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
NHL Buzz news and notes December 21

NHL Buzz: Makar game-time decision for Avalanche against Senators
Connor Bedard meets top NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama

Bedard, Blackhawks get visit from top NBA draft pick Wembanyama
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL betting odds for December 21 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 21
Pierre Edouard Bellemare injury status

Bellemare out 4-6 weeks for Kraken with lower-body injury 