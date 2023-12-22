Duchene scores late in OT, Stars top Canucks to extend point streak to 5

Duchene scored five-hole on a breakaway after Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood made a save on a 2-on-0 for the Canucks from their own blue line. Duchene leads the NHL with six game-winning goals.

“[Wedgewood] was a big key [to the win],” Stars forward Tyler Seguin said. “2-on-0 in overtime, you don’t see that too often, especially with the save. That was incredible. I think our [defensive] zone has actually tightened up the last few games, and we’ve been pretty happy with how we are defending. They’re a good hockey team, they’re going to score goals over there, we’ve just got to score a lot more.”

Seguin Roope Hintz and Thomas Harley scored, and Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists for Dallas (19-8-4), which is 4-0-1 on a five-game point streak. Wedgewood made 17 saves.

“It was a great hockey game. It was an entertaining game, it was a well-played game,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “I liked all kinds of parts about how we played, and I thought they played pretty really well too. It was just two good teams going at it. That’s how hockey should be played.”