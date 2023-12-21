Canucks at Stars

CANUCKS (22-9-2) at STARS (18-8-4)
8 p.m. ET; BSSW, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter
Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Philip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Scott Wedgewood
Matt Murray
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley
Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)
Status report
Demko will start after DeSmith made 26 saves in a 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. He has a career record of 7-0-0 against the Stars with a 1.86 goals against and .939 save percentage. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate.