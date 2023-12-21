Canucks at Stars

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (22-9-2) at STARS (18-8-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSSW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter

Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Philip Di Giuseppe -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Matt Murray

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley

Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)

Status report

Demko will start after DeSmith made 26 saves in a 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. He has a career record of 7-0-0 against the Stars with a 1.86 goals against and .939 save percentage. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate.

Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes December 21

NHL Buzz: Buzz: Skinner, Greenway expected back for Sabres
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
2024 Winter Classic rendering for T-Mobile Park unveiled

2024 Winter Classic rendering for T-Mobile Park unveiled
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for December 21 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 21
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 21

NHL On Tap: Coyotes face Sharks seeking 4th straight win
Seattle Kraken Los Angeles Kings game recap December 20

Daccord makes 42 saves for Kraken in win against Kings
NHL Winter Classic, Seattle's struggles on 'NHL AT The Rink' podcast

Winter Classic, Kraken’s struggles discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
NHL fan mailbag for December 20

Mailbag: Trotz plan working for Predators; coaches on hot seat
Super 16 NHL Power Rankings December 21

Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings
Dylan Strome thriving as goal-scorer for Washington Capitals

Strome thriving as clutch scorer for surprising Capitals
Detroit Red Wings Winnipeg Jets game recap December 20

Vilardi scores in 4th straight, Jets defeat Red Wings
Celebrini Buium among NHL draft eligible players to watch at World Juniors

Celebrini, Buium among top 2024 NHL Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors
Bouchard has ‘got it all’ for Edmonton, Coffey says

Bouchard has ‘got it all’ for Oilers, Coffey says
AHL notebook top moments of 2023

AHL notebook: Hershey championship highlighted memorable year 
Tristan Luneau to lean on NHL experience with Canada at World Juniors

Luneau to lean on NHL experience with Canada at 2024 World Junior Championship
New York Islanders Washington Capitals game recap December 20

Strome scores in OT, Capitals defeat Islanders
T-Mobile Park allows for smooth construction of Winter Classic rink

T-Mobile Park allows for smooth construction of Winter Classic rink