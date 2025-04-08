Canucks at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (35-29-13) at STARS (50-22-5)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Conor Garland -- Teddy Bleuger -- Jake DeBrusk

Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Victor Mancini

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: None

Injured: Nils Aman (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Elias Pettersson (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Evgenii Dadonov -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Mathew Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Oscar Back, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Canucks reassigned forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Stars coach Pete DeBoer said there will be a game-time decision among the forward group; if a forward cannot dress, Back is expected to play and take a spot on the fourth line.

