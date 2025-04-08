Canucks at Stars projected lineups

CANUCKS (35-29-13) at STARS (50-22-5)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser
Conor Garland -- Teddy Bleuger -- Jake DeBrusk
Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Victor Mancini
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: None
Injured: Nils Aman (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Elias Pettersson (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Evgenii Dadonov -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Mathew Dumba
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Oscar Back, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Canucks reassigned forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Stars coach Pete DeBoer said there will be a game-time decision among the forward group; if a forward cannot dress, Back is expected to play and take a spot on the fourth line.