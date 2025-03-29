Coach's Challenge: VAN at CBJ - 11:53 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Vancouver

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Columbus

Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier entered the crease on his own, contacting Kevin Lankinen’s skate which impaired his ability to play his position in the crease before the puck entered the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”