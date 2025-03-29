Coach's Challenge: VAN at CBJ - 11:53 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Vancouver

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Columbus

Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier entered the crease on his own, contacting Kevin Lankinen’s skate which impaired his ability to play his position in the crease before the puck entered the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Svechnikov to return for Hurricanes against Canadiens

Nugent-Hopkins finding rhythm, regaining scoring touch for Oilers during playoff push

Flames set to resume Battle of Alberta against Oilers with ‘a lot of juice there’

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

York expected back for Flyers against Sabres after disciplinary issue

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 28

Geekie finding happiness, possibly long-term home, with Bruins

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

EDGE stats: Marchand's outlook after trade to Panthers

Marchand expected to make debut for Panthers against Utah 

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Jets can pass Capitals in Presidents' Trophy race

Predators miss playoffs for 2nd time in 3 seasons, new faces failed to make splash

Maple Leafs rally late but lose in shootout to Sharks

Kraken score 5 in 2nd, ease past Oilers

Necas has 3 points, Avalanche blank Kings to keep pace in Central

DeSmith makes 46 saves, Stars push point streak to 7 in win against Flames

Ovechkin, Capitals give Fleury his flowers following final meeting