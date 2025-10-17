Canucks at Blackhawks projected lineups

CANUCKS (2-2-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-2-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN1, TVAS
Canucks projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser
Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O Joseph (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Greene -- Lukas Reichel
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser -- Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nick Foligno, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate following their 5-3 victory at Dallas on Thursday … Lankinen could start after Demko made 28 save against the Stars … Foligno, a forward, was not at the Blackhawks’ morning skate. He remains on leave to tend to a family matter … Slaggert, a forward, took part in the skate, but coach Jeff Blashill said he does not expect Slagger to play Friday.