Canucks at Blackhawks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANUCKS (2-2-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-2-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN1, TVAS

Canucks projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser

Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O Joseph (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Greene -- Lukas Reichel

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser -- Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nick Foligno, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate following their 5-3 victory at Dallas on Thursday … Lankinen could start after Demko made 28 save against the Stars … Foligno, a forward, was not at the Blackhawks’ morning skate. He remains on leave to tend to a family matter … Slaggert, a forward, took part in the skate, but coach Jeff Blashill said he does not expect Slagger to play Friday.

