Coach's Challenge: VAN @ CHI - 14:48 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – No goal Chicago

Explanation: Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Kevin Lankinen had covered the puck prior to Tyler Bertuzzi pushing his pad, which caused the puck to enter the net. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

