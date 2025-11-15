Aho propels Hurricanes to OT victory against Canucks

Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist, Gostisbehere had three assists, and Aho added an assist for the Hurricanes (12-5-0), who have won five of their past six. Pyotr Kochetkov made 14 saves.

“We were playing a really good game,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We gave up a couple chances; it’s not like they had to do much to get them. That’s the tough part. The rest of the game, it felt like we were in their end. You don’t always get what you deserve in this game, but we got what we deserved with the two points.”

Carolina forward Seth Jarvis left at 5:09 of the first period after being hit in the face by Svechnikov’s stick behind the Vancouver net, and Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi left with a twisted ankle after the second period. Brind’Amour said he does not expect Jarvis to be out long but was unsure about Kotkaniemi’s availability.

Center Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (8-9-2), who are 0-1-2 in their past three. Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves.

“We played against a really good hockey team,” Vancouver coach Adam Foote said. “They’re fast, they forecheck really hard. We’re going to learn a lot from a game like that. It’s the closest you’ll see to a playoff game that we’ve had so far.”

Max Sasson gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 2:45 of the first. After Gostisbehere collided with Canucks forward Mackenzie MacEachern, the puck came loose to Sasson near the blue line, and he moved into the zone before scoring through the five-hole from the top of the slot.

“That’s a shot I work on a lot. I like to go five-hole,” Sasson said. “I thought when we advanced pucks, we got a lot of odd-man rushes. They’re super aggressive.”

Carolina tied it 1-1 at 4:20. Jarvis knocked down Tyler Myers’ clearing attempt and passed to Aho, who set up Svechnikov for a one-timer in the right circle.

Svechnikov made it a 2-1 lead on the power play at 5:14. Nikolaj Ehlers won a face-off in the left circle back to Gostisbehere, who passed to Svechnikov for a one-timer from the right circle to the short side.

“I always try to work on my slap shot,” Svechnikov said. “I changed my stick a couple weeks ago, so that’s why [a few goals] are going in.”