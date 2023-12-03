Zadorov has assist on game-winner in debut, Canucks defeat Flames

The defenseman was traded from the Flames to the Canucks on Thursday. He cleared the puck from his own goal line, and Elias Pettersson tipped it on the way out at the blue line for an empty-net goal at 18:40 to make it 4-2.

Elias Lindholm scored on the power play at 19:06 for the 4-3 final.

Pettersson, Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (16-8-1), who have alternated between regulation wins and losses for eight straight games. Thatcher Demko made 20 saves.

Lindholm scored twice, and Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves for Calgary (10-11-3), which had won two in a row.

Quinn Hughes put Vancouver up 1-0 at 2:02 on the game's first shot, a wrister under Markstrom's glove from inside the right face-off dot. The goal, his ninth, sets an NHL career-high in 25 games and leads all NHL defensemen this season.

Lafferty pushed the lead to 2-0 at 8:38 when he knocked in a loose rebound at the edge of the crease after Markstrom made the initial save on a Hronek one-timer from the point.

Calgary cut the lead to 2-1 at 12:18 with their first power-play goal in 18 attempts, a backdoor tap-in by Mikael Backlund on a feed from Adam Ruzicka.

Mikheyev gave the Canucks a 3-1 lead at 19:32 of the second period with a chip shot over Markstrom's glove and under the crossbar.

Lindholm pulled the Flames to within 3-2 at 15:39 of the third period with a shot that beat Demko along the ice.